Watching This Woman #JiggleForJoy in a Bikini Is What Every Woman Needs to See Today
Your midday reminder that YOU - just as you are - are FABULOUS! • I've been struggling with my beautiful bod this week (and note, I know I have a thin-privileged, able-privileged, beautiful bod even if I can't always feel it to be so) and beating it up in my mind and trying to suffocate it with binging. So, today, I'm posting this 👆even though it is terrifying me to do so (yup, deleted it 7 times). • I'm also saying this for me (and you)... • My body is MORE than its appearance. My body is NOT my value. My body is simply the vessel for my god damn fabulous self. • And no matter what my emotional mind thinks or others say, MY BODY IS PERFECT. MY BODY IS WHOLE. MY BODY IS BEAUTIFUL. AND, MY BODY - IN ITS ENTIRETY- IS WORTHY OF LOVE. • Repeat it. • MY BODY - IN ITS ENTIRETY - IS WORTHY OF LOVE. • ALL OF THAT applies to YOU too, sweet warriors! • So dear ED that has been plaguing me as of late, go duck yourself. Yup, 🖕you. • I am doing #jiggleforjoy and gosh darnit ED, you aren't going to stop me. • With love, dork and zinc sunscreen on fleeeek, Kate Speer #nowrongway #hereforyou #thisislearningselflove PS my quote for self love bootcamp is on my new stigma blasting/community building narrative art project feed 👉 @_humansofmentalillness by the one and only Carrie Fisher about how WE ARE MORE THAN OUR ILLNESS!!! Check it, lovers!!! 😘😘😘
For all you ladies out there who are absolutely terrified to strut your stuff in a bikini — IN PUBLIC — or think you need to punish yourself at the gym or the dinner table in order to get the "perfect beach body," this amazing video is a must see! Seriously. Stop whatever it is you're doing, because Kate Speer, who refers to herself as a "recovery warrior," has the most important message you'll hear today on your road to self-love and body positivity — "Just as you are — you are FABULOUS!" As she does a #jiggleforjoy in her two-piece, she says, "this is a reminder that you can be whoever you want to be, in your body, just as it is, with its squish, and its cellulite, and its booty-popping!"
Believe it or not, posting a video like this was really hard for Kate, "I'm posting this 👆even though it is terrifying me to do so (yup, deleted it 7 times)." But she wants to remind herself (and you too) that "My body is MORE than its appearance. My body is NOT my value. My body is simply the vessel for my g*d damn fabulous self." Kate has battled with an eating disorder (ED) and says, "So dear ED that has been plaguing me as of late, go duck yourself. Yup, 🖕you. I am doing #jiggleforjoy and gosh darnit ED, you aren't going to stop me."
So don't let what your body looks like prevent you from doing the things that make you happy! While you may not quite feel the confidence to #jiggleforjoy for ALL to see, do a little something today to show your body some love.