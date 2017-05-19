 Skip Nav
This 2-Year Transformation Will Make You Want to "Be Vulnerable" Too
Woman Thanks Fitness Community For Weight Loss | Instagram

This 2-Year Transformation Will Make You Want to "Be Vulnerable" Too

There are two women who have helped me more than I can ever repay @kayla_itsines and @evapoci_ ❤️🙏 So this is dedicated to you two for showing me the way to freedom 🌟✨ I started this account on private. I had done my 4 weeks pre-training with #bbg and was still to ashamed to share myself with the world. I was SO UNFIT and unhealthy 😫.. I wasn't sure I ever would share, cause I didn't know if I would EVER be happy or proud.. God knows I'd spent my 20's running and hiding from myself and the world. I'd spent my whole life looking for peace and acceptance. So I finally decided to do something different. I decided to be vulnerable and open. This online community has loved me back to life (recovery speak 😉😜). Honestly though!! Since August 2015 I have consistently done BBG with a few minor breaks and tweaks along the way. I still do it now, along with boxing once a week and training with miss Eva and the @peachy_program_ 🏋️‍♀️🍑 What I have today- regardless of weight, appearance and looks, is a sense of PRIDE 🦁💃 I walk around and FEEL good in my skin. This journey to fitness isn't JUST about physical. In fact, it's helped me become mentally fit and even spiritually fit... Working out is like meditation for me. I can't NOT be present. I have to focus. So... I guess my message is... Get up and MOVE 💃👊🏋️‍♀️ It can actually CHANGE your life ❤️❤️

A post shared by Fenella Scarlett McCall (@fitfenji) on

If you've been trying to lose weight on your own, keeping it a secret, and not being successful, you'll totally relate to this before-and-after. Fenella Scarlett McCall says "I'd spent my 20's running and hiding from myself and the world. I'd spent my whole life looking for peace and acceptance."

She started the BBG program, but kept her account private because she says she was too "ashamed to share myself with the world. I was SO UNFIT and unhealthy." But then she decided to make a change. "I decided to be vulnerable and open. This online community has loved me back to life (recovery speak 😉😜)." If you've been struggling with your weight and your happiness, finding a fitness community could give you the support you need to finally reach your goals.

Fenella says, "What I have today- regardless of weight, appearance and looks, is a sense of PRIDE 🦁💃 I walk around and FEEL good in my skin. This journey to fitness isn't JUST about physical. In fact, it's helped me become mentally fit and even spiritually fit..." Besides getting involved with other people on their own journey, she says, "So... I guess my message is... Get up and MOVE 💃👊🏋️‍♀️ It can actually CHANGE your life ❤️❤️"

