 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Get Out the Griddle! Healthy Flapjack Recipes That'll Make Your Taste Buds Flip
Bob Harper
If You're Trying to Lose Weight, Bob Harper Says You Must Do These 3 Things
Healthy Eating Tips
Say Goodbye to Belly Fat

Woman's Thoughts on Posting Gym Selfies

Why This Woman Wants You to Rethink Those "Begging" Gym Selfies ASAP

As Clare works both physically and mentally to love her body, she knows that she has absolutely nothing to be ashamed of and wants the world to see it. However, this 25-year-old also realizes that the conversation around "body positive exercise" needs to change.

This strong woman isn't afraid to show off her physique after a workout, but she wants others to reevaluate why they feel the need to create displays of body confidence at the gym. "Don't get me wrong, seeing women with bodies like mine – proud and sweaty and capable and strong – has been a profound (if not essential) component of my own journey through recovery," she wrote on Instagram with a photo that's been "liked" over 3,900 times.

Related
Badass Woman's Response to the Man Who Fat Shamed Her For Running in a Sports Bra

However, when Clare stops to think about the gym selfies she's posted, it makes her see things differently. "I start to question the extent to which most of them are still stuck on 'performing' the act of 'health and fitness – putting my acts of physical activity on display as if I owe the world some sort of public record of my 'commitment to movement' in order to be considered valid," she wrote. "What this really is then is little more than an act of begging."

ADVERTISEMENT

Clare knows that lifting up her shirt and showing the world her "unconventional body" is still active and healthy helps to demolish the stereotype that "fat bodies are lazy and undisciplined," however she wants to draw attention the other side to these photos. "In many ways, this action still REINFORCES the normative expectation that fat bodies NEED TO CONSTANTLY BE PROVING WHY THE WORLD SHOULD 'TOLERATE' US," she wrote.

No matter your body type, Clare wants to show what can happen unintentionally when people feel the need to socially flaunt their workouts. "[They are] attaching value to bodies that 'prioritize fitness' and thereby excluding those with disabilities and health conditions … from access to that same respect," she wrote. "It's worth interrogating these types of actions with a little more of a critical eye – keeping in mind that what we want is not acceptance into a culture that enslaves us, but the total eradication of that culture period."

Image Source: Instagram user becomingbodypositive
Join the conversation
Body PositivityReal People StoriesGym Culture
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds