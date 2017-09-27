 Skip Nav
Double For Your Money: Clothes You Can Wear to Both the Gym and the Office

Wearing workout clothes to work sounds like a dream. Being at your desk for eight hours straight is a lot less painful when you're lounging around in a pair of stretchy leggings and sneakers. I know this firsthand because I wore workout clothes to work for a whole week, and it was everything I imagined it to be: I worked out more often, experienced less chronic pain, and increased my daily step count. Everyone should give it a shot, because there's a lot to be gained.

But not all athleisure is work-appropriate. You probably wouldn't wear your rainbow-striped yoga pants to the office or the raggedy (perhaps pit-stained) t-shirt you put on when you're about to lift weights. It's all about finding the right pieces that are multifunctional, chic, and comfortable and that easily match with the rest of your wardrobe.

I've rounded up some of my favorites here. Keep in mind that when you have outfits that work for both the gym and the office, you're getting double for your money. Now that's something everyone can get on board with.

Alo Yoga High-Rise Ripped Warrior Legging
Puma Tsugi Shinsei Training Shoes
Carve Designs Dakota Tight
Niyama Sol Sahara Criss-Cross Sports Bra
Asics Ready-to-Rock Jumper
Girlfriend Collective Toasted Apricot High-Rise Leggings and Topanga Bra
Alala Siren Tight
Reebok Club C 85 Leather
Lucas Hugh Erte One-Piece
Alo Yoga Mellow Short-Sleeve Top
Asics Dual-Zip Short Sleeve
Onzie Long Leotard in Mamba
Reebok Mesh Long-Sleeve Shirt
Niyama Sol Clay Diamond Back Sports Bra
Liquido Active Ava Legging
Alo Yoga Elite Long-Sleeve Top
