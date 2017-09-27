Double For Your Money: Clothes You Can Wear to Both the Gym and the Office

Wearing workout clothes to work sounds like a dream. Being at your desk for eight hours straight is a lot less painful when you're lounging around in a pair of stretchy leggings and sneakers. I know this firsthand because I wore workout clothes to work for a whole week, and it was everything I imagined it to be: I worked out more often, experienced less chronic pain, and increased my daily step count. Everyone should give it a shot, because there's a lot to be gained.

But not all athleisure is work-appropriate. You probably wouldn't wear your rainbow-striped yoga pants to the office or the raggedy (perhaps pit-stained) t-shirt you put on when you're about to lift weights. It's all about finding the right pieces that are multifunctional, chic, and comfortable and that easily match with the rest of your wardrobe.

I've rounded up some of my favorites here. Keep in mind that when you have outfits that work for both the gym and the office, you're getting double for your money. Now that's something everyone can get on board with.