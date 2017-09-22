 Skip Nav
Forget the Farm: Old MacDonald Had a Yoga Studio, E-I-E-I-Om

With a tweet tweet here, and a bark bark there, here a meow, there an oink, everywhere a squawk and wheeek! Wow. We've been doing yoga all wrong. With humans. What were we thinking?! Yoga with animals

seems way more adorable, and yeah, maybe more distracting and furry, but definitely more fun! A little yoga here, some snuggling there, and probably a whole lot of erupting in giggles. We're in!

