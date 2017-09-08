This Baby Is Better at Yoga Than All of Us, and We're Not Mad About It

If you've ever done yoga, you know that there are many parts of the practice that reflect youth and innocence. From Happy Baby to Child's Pose, there are numerous postures that make you think of (and sometimes even feel like) an adorable baby. But internationally renowned yoga couple Honza and Claudine Lafond are bringing the childlike concepts of yoga to life by creating an Instagram account for their daughter Sofie Phoenix, who is bound to follow in her parents' footsteps and become a yoga star one day.

Honza and Claudine are yoga instructors who are especially proficient in acroyoga, and the kind of postures they do together as a couple will blow your mind. But since the birth of Sofie Phoenix, they've been incorporating her into their yoga routine, and these pictures will make you believe that there is still good left in this world.