Yoga Sequence For Energy
Forget Coffee: This Quick Yoga Sequence Will Give You a Boost of Midday Energy
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Forget Coffee: This Quick Yoga Sequence Will Give You a Boost of Midday Energy
It's just after lunch and you're starting to feel tired. Rather than reaching for yet another serving of caffeine, consider taking a break and finding a quiet spot to do some yoga. This short yet effective sequence will give you the energy you need to power through the day, and it's just as suitable for beginners as it is for advanced practitioners. You'll go through a simple flow that will get your blood moving and your heart pumping. You'll forget coffee even existed.
0previous images
-12more images