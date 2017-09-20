 Skip Nav
Strength vs. Cardio — Here's How You Should Structure Your Workout
5 Unexpected Ways Boxing Changed My Body
32 Vegan Lunches You Can Take to Work
Forget Coffee: This Quick Yoga Sequence Will Give You a Boost of Midday Energy

It's just after lunch and you're starting to feel tired. Rather than reaching for yet another serving of caffeine, consider taking a break and finding a quiet spot to do some yoga. This short yet effective sequence will give you the energy you need to power through the day, and it's just as suitable for beginners as it is for advanced practitioners. You'll go through a simple flow that will get your blood moving and your heart pumping. You'll forget coffee even existed.

Cat and Cow
Downward-Facing Dog
Plank
Chaturanga
Cobra
Warrior 1
Warrior 2
Crescent Moon Pose (Reverse Warrior)
Bound Extended Side Angle
Goddess
Wide-Legged Forward Bend Pose
Wide Squat
Intense East
Half Wheel
Plow Pose
Double Pigeon Pose
Seated Spinal Twist
Happy Baby Pose
Wide Child's Pose
