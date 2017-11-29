Yoga Stocking Stuffers Under $25
27 Yoga Gifts Under $25 That Will Thrill Even the Most Zen Yogi
Just about everyone has at least one yoga-loving friend in their life, if not a whole gaggle. If you're worried about what to get your yogi friends this holiday season or if you're stressed about spending a fortune on the squad, don't sweat it (save that for Bikram class). We've got you covered with our selection of the best yoga gifts out there for under $25. Whether they're yoga beginners, seasoned practitioners, or certifiable gurus, click through and find something for all your bendy pals.
Marika Camo Code Pwrtek Yoga Capris 8156937
$23.95
Everyday Yoga Luna Workout Muscle Tee 8156825
$20.98 $19.98
Yoga Dice
$16.95
from UncommonGoods
Balance Collection Strappy Yoga Capris 8161827
$19.95
Pink Lotus Movement Disco Royal High Neck Yoga Tank Top 8162517
$19.95
