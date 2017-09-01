 Skip Nav
No Cooking Required For These 20 Fast and Easy Appetizers

Appetizers are always a good idea, but taking the time to cook them isn't always possible. These no-bake appetizers allow you to entertain gracefully without making too much of an effort. From salsas to cheesy bites and more, these heat-free appetizers deserve a spot at any gathering, and no one will know how last-minute you really were.

Caprese Skewers
Sun-Dried-Tomato Hummus
Chipotle's Guacamole
Spicy Marinated Olives
Mediterranean Layered Dip
Pepper-Ranch Cheese Ball
Green Goddess Dip
Gravlax and Crème Fraiche Toasts
Cheese Plate
White Bean and Rosemary Dip
Greek Salad Bites
Lightened-Up Pimento Cheese Dip
Apricot, Goat Cheese, and Almond Bites
Watermelon Mango Salsa
Everything Bagel Goat Cheese
Spicy Pickled Green Beans
Individual Hummus and Crudités Cups
Pico de Gallo
Edamame Hummus
3-Ingredient Funfetti Dip
