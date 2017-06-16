 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
25+ No-Bake Cheesecake Recipes That Practically Make Themselves
Cooking Basics
How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
Food Reviews
Trader Joe's Grocery Staples For Busy People
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 28  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
25+ No-Bake Cheesecake Recipes That Practically Make Themselves

You don't need an excuse like National Cheesecake Day to bust out your mixer and a slab of cream cheese! Any hotter-than-hell day is reason enough to whip up one of these no-bake cheesecakes. The best news is, calling them "recipes" is a little generous as most are more like assembled ingredients. When dessert practically makes itself, how can you possibly resist putting in a little extra effort?

Previous Next
Join the conversation
No-Bake DessertNo-BakeSummerCheesecakeRecipesDessert
Join The Conversation
Relationships
by Hilary White
Gal Gadot Rocket Dog Shoes at Wonder Woman Premiere
Gal Gadot
by Marina Liao
Surprising Things You Can Make in a Crock-Pot
Food and Activities
13 Things You Didn't Know You Could Do With Your Slow Cooker
by Lisa Horten
Is Puerto Rico Becoming a US State?
Puerto Rico
by Alexandra Repetto
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Chocolate
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
by partysugar
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds