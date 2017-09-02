 Skip Nav
Summer
What a Watermelon! 20+ Recipes That Highlight the Juicy Fruit
Beyoncé Knowles
This Is How Beyoncé's Actual Lemonade Recipe Tastes
Summer
Vibrantly Sip Summer With a Watermelon Sangria
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
16 No-Bake Fall Cheesecake Recipes That Couldn't Be Cozier (or Easier!)

Fall might be one of the best seasons for baking, but it's hard to pass up a no-bake dessert that doesn't require waiting for the oven to preheat. These Fall no-bake cheesecake recipes are guaranteed to give you all the cozy autumn feelings, and they're so easy they practically "bake" themselves. From no-bake pumpkin cheesecake to gingerbread cheesecake and caramel apple cheesecake, these 16 must-try recipes have you covered.

Related
20 Pumpkin Cookie Recipes That Will Make Your Place Smell Like Heaven

No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
No-Bake Gingerbread Cheesecake
No-Bake Salted Caramel Cheesecake
No-Bake Apple Cheesecake Cups
No-Bake Cranberry-Orange Cheesecakes
No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Cups
Snickers Caramel Apple Cheesecake "Salad"
No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecakes With Caramel Sauce
Cheesecake Hot Chocolate
No-Bake Bourbon Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Dip
No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Truffle Mummies
No-Bake Caramel Swirl Apple Butter Cheesecake
No-Bake Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake With Pecan-Date Crust
5-Minute No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween PartiesHalloween RecipesFall FoodNo-BakePumpkinsCheesecakeRecipesDessertFallHalloween
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
by Michele Foley
Best Burger Recipes
Fast and Easy
18 Recipes That Prove Burgers Are the King of Summer Cookouts
by Nicole Perry
Icebox Cake Recipe
OREO
Nonbakers, This Cake's For You!
by Anna Monette Roberts
Homemade Candy Recipes
Holiday Entertainment
40+ Homemade Candies That'd Make Willy Wonka Jealous
by Nicole Perry
No-Bake Frosted Animal Cracker Cheesecake
Food Video
This No-Bake Cheesecake Will Give You a Serious Dose of Nostalgia
by Brandi Milloy
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds