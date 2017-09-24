9 Store-Bought Frozen Onion Rings, Ranked

The perfect crispy, crowd-pleasing treat for any outdoor cookout, nothing screams Summer side dish like onion rings. They're a little crunchy on the outside, a little sweet on the inside, and available not only at your favorite restaurants but in the frozen aisle of your favorite grocery store, too. To make sure you get your hands on the best bag for the best summer meal, we've ranked nine major store-bought frozen onion rings from worst to best.