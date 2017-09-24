 Skip Nav
9 Store-Bought Frozen Onion Rings, Ranked

The perfect crispy, crowd-pleasing treat for any outdoor cookout, nothing screams Summer side dish like onion rings. They're a little crunchy on the outside, a little sweet on the inside, and available not only at your favorite restaurants but in the frozen aisle of your favorite grocery store, too. To make sure you get your hands on the best bag for the best summer meal, we've ranked nine major store-bought frozen onion rings from worst to best.

Red Robin Crispy Onion Rings
Great Value Onion Rings
365 Everyday Value Onion Rings
Trader Joe's Beer Battered Vidalia Sweet Onion Rings
Brew City Beer Battered Thick Cut Onion Rings
Market Pantry Onion Rings Coated in a Crispy Breading
Ore-Ida Gourmet Onion Rings
Nathan's Thick Sliced Battered Onion Rings
Alexia All Natural Crispy Onion Rings With Panko Breading & Sea Salt
