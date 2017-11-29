 Skip Nav
20+ Hearty Acorn Squash Recipes Perfect For Fall and Winter

You've probably cooked plenty of butternut squash recipes, but what about when you want to try out something new? Enter the acorn squash. When cooked properly, acorn squash has a mellow sweetness and a rich texture that lends itself to a litany of other ingredients and flavors, like maple syrup and brown sugar, spicy Italian sausage, and pomegranate. You can prepare the squash as a side for any Fall and Winter dinner or make it a complete meal with a variety of toppings and additions. Read on to find over 20 delicious meal ideas for acorn squash.

Maple-Roasted Acorn Squash
Acorn Squash Breakfast Bowls With Yogurt
Candied Acorn Squash Rings
Spicy Squash Soup
Rosemary Panko Acorn Squash
Roasted Acorn Squash With Yogurt Tahini Sauce
Sausage- and Quinoa-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Warm Kale Salad With Maple-Roasted Acorn Squash
Roasted Acorn Squash With Brown Sugar
Creamy Fall Soup in Acorn Squash Bowls
Baked Acorn Squash Slices
Farmers Market Bowl With Green Goddess Sauce
Ginger-Miso Roasted Acorn Squash With Toasted Pistachios
Mushroom- and Quinoa-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Moroccan Roasted Acorn Squash Soup
Twice-Baked Acorn Squash With Maple Butter and Pecans
Autumn Arugula Salad With Caramelized Acorn Squash, Spiced Pecans, and Avocado
Stuffed Za'atar-Roasted Acorn Squash With Lemon Tahini Sauce
Mexican Roasted-Corn- and Quinoa-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Roasted Acorn Squash Salad With Honeyed Goat Cheese
Stuffed Acorn Squash
Roasted Acorn Squash With Pomegranate and Parsley
