15 Decadent Chocolate Avocado Recipes You Have to See to Believe

Chocolate and avocado might not seem like the most likely flavor combination, but it's one that really, really works. The rich fattiness of an avocado paired with cocoa powder or melted chocolate chips creates a decadent, smooth bite like nothing you've had before. For further proof that avocados go way beyond toast, read ahead for 15 chocolate avocado recipes that will change the way you make dessert, from four-ingredient truffles to chocolate avocado pudding with sea salt.

Mint Chocolate Avocado Pudding
Chocolate Avocado Pudding With Sea Salt
Chocolate Peanut Butter Avocado Pudding
Chocolate Avocado Cupcakes
Chocolate Avocado Pie
Chocolate Avocado Tartlets
4-Ingredient Chocolate Avocado Truffles
Chocolate Chunk Avocado Ice Cream
Chocolate Avocado Pudding
Chocolate Avocado Brownies
Chocolate Avocado Pudding With Hazelnuts and Sea Salt
Chocolate Avocado Truffles With Sprinkles
Chocolate Avocado Pudding With Berries
Dark Chocolate Avocado Mousse With Caramelized Bananas
Chocolate Avocado Bread Pudding With Maple Rum Sauce
