Stock Up on These 11 Pantry Staples to Cook More in 2017

Did you resolve to cook at home more often in 2017? We feel you. Relying on takeout is an easy rut to fall into, and it might take some time to ease back into a routine that makes sense for you. But stocking your pantry with the following staples will ensure you have a great place to start, and you won't open your cupboard thinking, "I have nothing to cook." Here are 11 must-have, affordable staples — plus recipes to try with them — that will help you cook your way to a happier and healthier 2017.