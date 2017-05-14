 Skip Nav
Blue Bell Wedding Ice Cream Flavors

You'll Say "I Do" to Blue Bell's Wedding-Themed Ice Cream Flavors

A post shared by Blue Bell (@bluebellicecream) on

Ice cream doesn't always go with wedding cake, but Blue Bell's newest flavor sure does. The ice cream company has introduced Bride's Cake, an almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing swirl. How good does that sound?!

To go along with the new flavor release, Blue Bell is bringing back another wedding-themed flavor from the past: Groom's Cake. It's a chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and chocolate-coated strawberry hearts, surrounded by swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing. The vanilla and chocolate ice creams sound like the perfect match, and you certainly don't have to have to be planning your own wedding to enjoy the duo. Each flavor is available now for a limited time, so be sure to pick one up for yourself or for the bride or groom in your life.

"We have heard from fans who serve Blue Bell Ice Cream at their weddings in place of the traditional cake. Now you can have both," said Jenny Van Dorf, Blue Bell public relations manager, in a press release. "Our Bride's Cake, with its almond ice cream and amaretto cream cheese icing swirl, was inspired by popular wedding cake flavors. And the tasty cake pieces are the perfect addition."

