15 Challah Bread Recipes to Try This Holiday Season

Many would agree that Fall is one of the most wonderful times of the year, especially because it comes chock-full of seasonal foods to enjoy. Challah bread is actually available year round, but it becomes even more ubiquitous toward the end of the year due to the Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Hanukkah holidays. You don't have to be Jewish to enjoy this tasty treat, whether it's in its traditional form or in various recipes like french toast or casseroles. We've rounded up a variety of recipes for you to enjoy challah bread like you never have before.