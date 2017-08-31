 Skip Nav
19 Cheap Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes That Make Life Easy

Meal planning doesn't get much better than cheap, easy, slow-cooker chicken recipes. The beauty of these 19 recipes is they're not only cheap and delicious, but they also yield enough for plenty of leftovers that you can keep for lunch and dinner throughout the week. From slow-cooker honey-garlic chicken and vegetables to slow-cooker chicken fajitas and more, these are the affordable chicken recipes you'll want to bookmark and make again and again.

Slow-Cooker Shredded Sweet Soy Chicken Breast
Slow-Cooker Poached Chicken
Slow-Cooker Chicken Fajitas
Slow-Cooker Chicken Stock
Slow-Cooker Smoky Mountain Chicken
Slow-Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
Slow-Cooker Chicken Chili
Slow-Cooker Honey-Garlic Chicken and Vegetables
Slow-Cooker Butter Chicken
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup
Slow-Cooker Chicken Taco Bowls
Slow-Cooker Teriyaki Chicken
Slow-Cooker Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Slow-Cooker Chicken Ragu
Slow-Cooker Quinoa, Chicken, and Kale Soup
Slow-Cooker Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Slow-Cooker Sticky Chicken Wings
Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Stack
