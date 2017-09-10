 Skip Nav
Grilling
20 Cheap and Easy Grilling Recipes For Summer and Beyond
Food Video
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
21 Veggie "Noodle" Dishes So Cheesy You Won't Even Miss the Carbs

It's easy to have a love-hate relationship with veggie noodles, aka zoodles, spaghetti squash, or other spiralized vegetables posing as "carbs." But one ingredient that's guaranteed to turn you into a convert and make you forget all about the carbs you're missing is cheese. And lots of it. Because when there's so much melty cheese covering up the rest of the dish, you'll forget you're eating vegetables and feel like you're indulging, even though you're still eating a lightened-up meal. To ease your transition into the world of vegetable "pasta," try the following 21 recipes that don't skimp on the cheese or the flavor.

Tex-Mex Spaghetti Squash
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese With Broccoli
Cheesy Spaghetti Squash
Gluten-Free Veggie "Pasta" Bake
Spaghetti Squash Alfredo
Spiralized Sweet Potato Pizza Bake
Four-Cheese Garlic Spaghetti Squash
Chicken Parmesan With Zoodles
Cheesy Spaghetti Squash Casserole
Creamy Spaghetti Squash Florentine
Cincinnati-Chili-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
Spaghetti Squash Chicken Lasagna
Cheese- and Meatball-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
Cream Cheese Chicken Alfredo Spaghetti Squash
Zucchini Noodles and Arugula With Bacon, Corn, and Ricotta
Cheesy Spaghetti Squash Melts
Vegetarian-Enchilada-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
Spanakopita-Stuffed Spaghetti Squash
Pumpkin Spaghetti Squash Carbonara
Jalapeño Popper Spaghetti Squash
Spaghetti Squash and Black Bean Enchiladas
