Treat Yourself With 16 Chocolate Mug Cakes Tailor-Made For 1

The problem with making a whole chocolate cake is that you have to share it with others. The solution? Individual, microwaveable chocolate mug cakes tailor-made for one. Whether you've got a sweet tooth that you need to satisfy now or you're anticipating your evening with pajamas and takeout (no shame), these chocolate mug cakes are perfect for you. Read ahead for every chocolate mug cake recipe your heart desires and revel in the fact that you get the very last bite.