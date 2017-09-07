 Skip Nav
Treat Yourself With 16 Chocolate Mug Cakes Tailor-Made For 1

The problem with making a whole chocolate cake is that you have to share it with others. The solution? Individual, microwaveable chocolate mug cakes tailor-made for one. Whether you've got a sweet tooth that you need to satisfy now or you're anticipating your evening with pajamas and takeout (no shame), these chocolate mug cakes are perfect for you. Read ahead for every chocolate mug cake recipe your heart desires and revel in the fact that you get the very last bite.

Microwave Mug Cake
Oreo Mug Cake
Hot Chocolate Microwave Mug Cake
S'mores Mug Cake
Microwaveable Chocolate Cake in a Mug
Chocolate Peanut Butter Mug Cake
Molten Lava Cake For One
Cherry Chocolate Mug Cake
Chocolate Mochi Mug Cake
Single-Lady 5-Minute Gooey Molten Chocolate Mug Cake
Nutella Chocolate Mug Cake
Chocolate Raspberry Mug Cake
Flourless Chocolate Chai Mug Cake
Egg-Free Fudgy Chocolate Mug Cake
Peanut Butter Chocolate Mug Cake With Homemade Whipped Cream
Coconut-Flour Mug Cake With Almond Butter
