16 Homemade Condiments to Keep Stocked in Your Fridge at All Times

If you're a "can never have enough dipping sauce" kind of person, your life will be forever changed by these homemade condiments. We've got recipes for homemade ketchup, mustard, hot sauce, balsamic reduction, and more refrigerator staples that instantly add flavor to any meal. Be prepared to ditch the store-bought versions for good, and whip up these 16 tasty and trusty homemade condiments instead.

Ketchup
Balsamic Reduction
Hot Sauce
Tahini
Mayo
Mustard
Sriracha
Barbecue Sauce
Miso Mustard Steak Sauce
Pepper Jelly
Thai Curry Ketchup
Roasted Hatch Chile Beer Mustard
Teriyaki Sauce
Shrimp Cocktail Sauce
Honey Mustard
Tartar Sauce
