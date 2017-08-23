 Skip Nav
These Copycat Chocolate Candy Recipes Will Make You Say, "Oh Fu—dge!"

Reese's, Snickers, Kit Kats, and Butterfingers are just a few of our favorite chocolate candy bars, but did you know you can re-create some of these iconic candies at home? These recipes, intended for the beginner candy maker, enable you to do just that. While most are DIY versions of the chocolates you can buy in stores, a few are more whimsical creations like supersize Oreo-filled Reese's and cookie-dough-stuffed Snickers.

Homemade Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
DIY Snickers
Copycat Kit Kat
DIY Twix
Homemade Butterfingers Bars
Giant Reese's
Snickers-Inspired Bars
Cookie Dough Kit Kat-Inspired Candy Bars
Copycat Mallo Cups
Homemade York Peppermint Patties
Vegan Peanut Butter Cups
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pretzel Snickers Bars
Giant Green Tea Kit Kat
Homemade Cadbury Creme Eggs
DIY Almond Joy
Supersize Oreo-Stuffed Reese's
Vegan Twix Bars
