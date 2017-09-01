 Skip Nav
11 Delicious Ways to Make Corn on the Cob This Summer

If there's one food that defines Summer, it's corn on the cob. You can grill it, boil it, and even slow-cook it, and it's almost impossible to mess up. While merely adding a dab of salted butter is always a good call, there are plenty of ways to take it to the next level and make the sweet kernels even more delicious. Get the recipes for Mexican street-style grilled corn, basil-parmesan corn, and more ahead.

Grilled Corn With Pesto and Parmesan
Mexican Street-Style Grilled Corn
Cilantro-Lime Corn
Grilled Corn With Basil and Parmesan
Grilled Corn With Maple and Chipotle Butter
Slow-Cooker Buttery Dill Corn on the Cob
Grilled Chile Lime Corn
Baked Smoky Parmesan Corn
Grilled Corn With Herbed Butter
Grilled Mexican Corn With Chipotle Adobo Sauce
Slow-Cooker Corn on the Cob With Spicy Lime Butter
