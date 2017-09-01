11 Delicious Ways to Make Corn on the Cob This Summer

If there's one food that defines Summer, it's corn on the cob. You can grill it, boil it, and even slow-cook it, and it's almost impossible to mess up. While merely adding a dab of salted butter is always a good call, there are plenty of ways to take it to the next level and make the sweet kernels even more delicious. Get the recipes for Mexican street-style grilled corn, basil-parmesan corn, and more ahead.