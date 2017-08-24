A Fall-Ready Cranberry Margarita

Cranberry Margarita Recipe
While I'm a fan of the classic margarita most days, during November, I like to enjoy its Thanksgiving-themed cousin, the cranberry margarita. It's surprising how much the addition of cranberry juice changes the flavor of the tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice cocktail. It's festive, familiar, but potent with a rich autumnal hue. Shake and serve straight up, or pour over ice, like I did.
From Bobby Flay
Cranberry Margarita
Ingredients
Directions
Information
