A Fall-Ready Cranberry Margarita

While I'm a fan of the classic margarita most days, during November, I like to enjoy its Thanksgiving-themed cousin, the cranberry margarita. It's surprising how much the addition of cranberry juice changes the flavor of the tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice cocktail. It's festive, familiar, but potent with a rich autumnal hue. Shake and serve straight up, or pour over ice, like I did.

Ingredients

  1. 2 cups silver tequila
  2. 1 1/3 cups cranberry juice
  3. 1 cup orange liqueur, such as Cointreau or Grand Marnier
  4. 2/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

Directions

  1. Combine the tequila, cranberry juice, orange liqueur, lime juice, and ice in a large pitcher, and stir.
  2. Pour into glasses, or strain into margarita glasses (without ice).

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
sissysugar sissysugar 7 years
Something to live for = D
omega2 omega2 7 years
I'm going to to totally make this...I've just recently become a tequila fan. Well, silver tequila. And I've always been a vodka/cranberry drinker so I think this sounds perfect for me.
doogirl doogirl 7 years
I can not wait to make this!!! It sounds delish!!! I love the taste of Tequila and think that this will be my go-to Fall drink!
MsTyque MsTyque 7 years
Sounds yummy! I think I'll make this my contribution to Thanksgiving dinner. :)
AmberHoney AmberHoney 7 years
Cheers to ya! I think I'll have two.
LaurenG22 LaurenG22 7 years
cranberry juice accentuates the taste of tequila instead of masking it like lime does. Just a little FYI. I personally LOVE the taste of tequila though, :shrug:
chiefdishwasher chiefdishwasher 7 years
Any margarita ville is a good place to be.......
fuzzles fuzzles 7 years
Oooooooh! This sounds fantastic!
