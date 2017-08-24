A Fall-Ready Cranberry Margarita

While I'm a fan of the classic margarita most days, during November, I like to enjoy its Thanksgiving-themed cousin, the cranberry margarita. It's surprising how much the addition of cranberry juice changes the flavor of the tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice cocktail. It's festive, familiar, but potent with a rich autumnal hue. Shake and serve straight up, or pour over ice, like I did.

Cranberry Margarita From Bobby Flay Ingredients 2 cups silver tequila 1 1/3 cups cranberry juice 1 cup orange liqueur, such as Cointreau or Grand Marnier 2/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice Directions Combine the tequila, cranberry juice, orange liqueur, lime juice, and ice in a large pitcher, and stir. Pour into glasses, or strain into margarita glasses (without ice). Information Category Drinks, Cocktails Yield 10 servings