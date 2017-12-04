Trump's Calorie-Packed McDonald's Order Has Been Revealed, and I'm Honestly Unwell

A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on May 26, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

It's no secret that Donald Trump is a fast-food aficionado. The POTUS celebrated his win during the primary election with none other than a Big Mac and fries, and he once shared a picture of himself enjoying fried chicken from KFC while comfortably seated on his private airplane. As if we needed more proof of Trump's unquenchable devotion to fast food, even more evidence just landed on our laps thanks to Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, two campaign aides who used to work with the president himself.

The former aides worked together on an upcoming book titled Let Trump Be Trump (out Dec. 5), which chronicles Trump's journey to the White House and goes into detail on his seemingly boundless appetite. According to Lewandowski and Bossie, Trump allegedly sticks to quite the hefty McDonald's order that consists of "two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted," the Washington Post reports. All of those items consumed in one sitting add up to around a whopping 2,500 calories, which is more than the recommended daily calorie intake for men his age.

In case the mental image of someone consuming all five of those items in one sitting isn't enough to disturb you (a Business Insider reporter actually tried the McDonald's order for himself), allow me to break down the ingredients and calorie count in each to paint a better picture.

Big Mac: two 1.6-ounce beef patties, three buns, "special sauce," lettuce, American cheese, pickles, and onions (540 calories and 28 grams of fat each)

two 1.6-ounce beef patties, three buns, "special sauce," lettuce, American cheese, pickles, and onions (540 calories and 28 grams of fat each) Filet-O-Fish: fish filet patty, tartar sauce, American cheese, and a bun (410 calories and 20 grams of fat each)

fish filet patty, tartar sauce, American cheese, and a bun (410 calories and 20 grams of fat each) Malted Chocolate Shake: As this is actually not an official item on the McDonald's menu, Trump's order is most likely just a regular chocolate shake, which has 530 calories and 15 grams of fat for a size small.

Sheesh, what a mouthful. TBT to when we had a president who consumed "seven lightly salted almonds" as a late-night snack. Good times, man — good times.