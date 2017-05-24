 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Now Comes in the Most Summery Flavor Ever — S'Mores
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says Cacio e Pepe Conquers All, and Her Recipe Proves It
Food Video
Cotton Candy Is the Sweetest Way to Upgrade Your S'mores
Food Video
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer

Dunkin' Donuts S'Mores Coffee

Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Now Comes in the Most Summery Flavor Ever — S'Mores

Get ready, guys. Dunkin' Donuts has just added s'mores to the list of available coffee flavors, starting Monday, May 29. The addition combines graham cracker, toasted marshmallow, and chocolate flavors and can be added to any of Dunkin' Donuts's hot and iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, and Frozen Dunkin' Coffee throughout the Summer, and we can't wait.

In addition to the new Summer coffee flavor, Dunkin' is also rolling out two new doughnuts: Vanilla Cake Batter and a sprinkle doughnut with the cutest logo sprinkles. The cake batter doughnut will be made of a yeast shell with vanilla cake batter flavored filling and topped with chocolate frosting and sprinkles. It sounds to me like this new doughnut would pair well with a s'mores-flavored Frozen Dunkin' Coffee on a warm Summer day, and I'm most definitely going to get both of them to try as soon as they're available. Stay tuned for more on how they all taste!

Image Source: Dunkin' Donuts
Join the conversation
SmoresFood NewsDunkin' DonutsSummerDoughnutsCoffee
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Gluten-Free Berry Doughnuts
Glow
Berry Healthy Doughnuts to Pack Your Breakfast With Antioxidants
by Susi May
Rose-Shaped Doughnuts
Food News
Later, Cronuts! These Rose-Shaped Doughnuts Are the Next Big Dessert Trend
by Victoria Messina
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Josiah's Story on The Bachelorette Season 13
Rachel Lindsay
by Maggie Pehanick
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Shorts That Look Like Skirts
Shopping
by Rebecca Brown
Paula Robinson Helping Kids After Manchester Attack
Manchester Attack
by Lauren Levy
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Easy Summer Recipes
Fast and Easy
Say Hello to Summer With These Easy-Peasy 1-Pot Recipes
by Sara Cagle
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds