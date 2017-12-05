 Skip Nav
15 Low-Stress Christmas Cookies That Don't Require Decorating Skills

Expertly iced Christmas cookies have a place at every festive party, but not everyone has the time (or skill set) to make that happen. These 15 statement-making sweet treats are all easy, so just what you need during the busy holiday season. Trade in the piping tips for a less labor-intensive approach. Your December calendar will thank you.

Chewy Sugar Cookies
Slice-and-Bake Snowmen Cookies
Peppermint Sugar Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting
Pecan Pie Cookies
Christmas Chocolate Chip Cookies
Easy S'mores Cookies
Dark Chocolate-Dipped Peppermint Shortbread
Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies
Cardamom Lingonberry Thumbprint Cookies
Candy Cane Cookies
Rosemary Shortbread
Snow Topped Gingersnaps
Flourless Hot Chocolate Cookies
4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
Lemon Snowball Cookies
