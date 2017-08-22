You Won't Believe This Elegant Pasta Puttanesca Was Made in One Pot

The following post was originally featured on Alexandra's Kitchen and written by Alexandra Stafford, who is part of our POPSUGAR Influencer Program.

Sometimes dinner needs to come from a box or a tin or a jar or, if you are making The New Basics pasta puttanesca, all of the above.

A few weeks ago, my neighbor, the one who introduced me to The Moosewood tomato salsa, strolled by the house, casually noting she was making a big pot of puttanesca, and wondered if we would like to join her. Well, as you can imagine, we did, and we gobbled up every olive, caper, and strand of the spaghetti clinging to the pot.

Before I left that night, I snapped a photo of the recipe open on Sandra's counter, and I've made the pasta once a week since. The hardest part about making the sauce is smashing a few cloves of garlic and coarsely chopping a half cup of olives. The rest comes from pantry staples: plum tomatoes, anchovies (a whole tin!), capers (a whole jar!). After an hour of simmering — this is easy, not fast — the plum tomatoes break down, the anchovies dissolve, the cloves of garlic melt. The sauce can certainly be made ahead and the pasta cooked just before dinner, which makes for easy preparations at the dinner hour.