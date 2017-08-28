 Skip Nav
21 Easy Summer Salads You Can Whip Up in a Flash

Summer's plentiful produce only lasts a few short months, but you don't have to tackle elaborate recipes to get the most flavorful results. Salads are the ultimate vehicle for showcasing fresh produce, and they hardly require any time or effort in the kitchen. Whip up any of these 20-plus easy Summer salad recipes starring corn, tomatoes, avocado, watermelon, and more of the best summertime ingredients when you want something satisfying and simple.

Cucumber Avocado Caprese Salad
Summer Cucumber-Corn Salad
Watermelon-Tomato Salad With Feta
Southeast Asian Tomato Salad
Guacamole Mason Jar Salad
Avocado Red Onion Salad
Watermelon, Tomato, and Burrata Salad
BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad
Cucumber, Black Bean, Corn, Avocado, and Tomato Salad
Quinoa, Cherry, and Feta Salad
Watermelon, Feta, and Arugula Salad
Nectarine, Tomato, and Plum Salad
Savory Mango, Cucumber, and Watermelon Salad
Fattoush Salad
Watermelon Caprese Salad
Grilled Corn, Tomato, and Avocado Salad With Chimichurri
Arugula Salad With Strawberries and Feta
Black Bean, Corn, and Radish Salad
Grilled Peach and Goat Cheese Salad
Cucumber, Peach, and Corn Salad
Kale Summer Salad With Peach Jalapeño Dressing
