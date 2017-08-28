21 Easy Summer Salads You Can Whip Up in a Flash

Summer's plentiful produce only lasts a few short months, but you don't have to tackle elaborate recipes to get the most flavorful results. Salads are the ultimate vehicle for showcasing fresh produce, and they hardly require any time or effort in the kitchen. Whip up any of these 20-plus easy Summer salad recipes starring corn, tomatoes, avocado, watermelon, and more of the best summertime ingredients when you want something satisfying and simple.