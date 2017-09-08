 Skip Nav
Make This Fluffy Funfetti Cake in Just 5 Minutes!
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick
Make This Oreo Cookie Dough in Just 5 Minutes!
20 Recipes That Prove You Should Be Eating Eggs For Dinner

Eggs: they're not just for breakfast! A surefire way to make a fast, easy, and filling dinner is to put an egg on it. From pastas to grain bowls and saucy skillet meals, eating eggs for dinner has never sounded more appealing (no need to resort to a simple scramble when you're strapped for time). If you already have eggs in your fridge, prepare to get creative during dinnertime and whip up one of these delicious meals.

Asparagus and Egg Pizza
Baked Eggs With Tomatoes and Pancetta
Ginger Fried Rice With Poached Egg
Miso-Glazed Kale and Shiitakes With a Poached Egg
Baked Eggs on a Bed of Cherry Tomatoes
Pasta With a Fried Egg
Indian-Style Baked Eggs With Green Harissa and Naan
Egg and Bacon Salad
Eggs Baked in Arrabiata Sauce
Sweet Potato, Spinach, and Egg Bowl
Leftover Grain Bowl With Teriyaki Sauce, Quick-Pickled Carrots and Daikon, and Soft-Boiled Eggs
Italian Baked Eggs
Simple Sautéed Mushrooms With Poached Egg
Egg, Bacon, and Avocado Quesadillas
Filipino Baked Eggs With Tomatoes and Eggplant
Turkish Fried Eggs With Herbed Yogurt and Naan Bread
Skillet Huevos Rancheros
Baked Eggs in Moroccan-Spiced Tomato Sauce
Shakshuka
Enoki Mushroom and Kimchi Bowl With Poached Eggs
