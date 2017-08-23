 Skip Nav
Recipes
Homemade Peanut Butter Cups For Reese's-Lovers
Cooking Basics
5 Meals Tyler Florence Thinks Every Millennial Should Master
Summer
Beer + Chicken = The Best-Tasting Meat Ever
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Fall Smoothies That Fuel You Fast

Certain Fall mornings call for cozy breakfasts like cinnamon rolls, but others require on-the-go breakfasts like smoothies. We've given smoothies the Fall treatment by rounding up all the best recipes starring pumpkin, apples, cinnamon, and more ingredients that fit your Autumn-obsessed mood. Fuel up for busy days ahead with these 17 seasonally appropriate smoothies.

Related
Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch

Warm Chocolaty Smoothie
Pumpkin Cheesecake Smoothie
Snickerdoodle Smoothie
Apple and Almond Smoothie
Sweet Potato Pie Smoothie
Pumpkin Spice Almond Milk Smoothie
Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie
Apple Ginger Smoothie
Spiced Apple Smoothie
Carrot Cake Smoothie
Pumpkin Peanut Butter Chai Apple Smoothie
Gingerbread Smoothie
Caramel Apple Smoothie
Green Apple Smoothie With Pomegranate
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
Peanut Butter Banana Apple Smoothie
5-Ingredient Gingerbread Smoothie
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fall FoodFast And EasyHealthy RecipesSmoothiesRecipesBreakfastFall
Join The Conversation
Summer
Cool Down With These Dishes When the Weather's Hot
by Hilary White
Copycat Chocolate Bar Recipes
Recipes
by Anna Monette Roberts
Doughnut Milk Luge
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Jarritos Cocktail Recipes
Spring
9 Cocktails Made With Jarritos Soda
by Emilia Benton
Easy Egg and Cheese Muffin Recipe
Fast and Easy
Every Busy Person Needs This Cheesy Egg Muffin Recipe
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds