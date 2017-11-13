 Skip Nav
All the Recipes You Need For a Festive Friendsgiving

Thanksgiving is the tastiest day of the year, so why celebrate it only once? Instead, consider hosting a Friendsgiving party, a delicious celebration of the season with your second family (your friends). It's up to you whether you treat it as a traditional dinner party where the host does the majority of the prep, or as a potluck. (Either way, the host should cook the turkey for practical reasons.) Keep reading for a suggested menu that emphasizes flavor over fuss and skews a bit less traditional.

It likely goes without saying, but be sure to keep the booze flowing, in the form of one of the suggested cocktails, celebratory sparkling wine, food-friendly Pinot Noir, your favorite beers, or a combination thereof.

Ginger Sidecar
Apple Cider Old Fashioned
Elderflower-Sage Gin Cocktail
Pinterest-Worthy Cheese Plate
Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole With Bacon and Pecans
Make-Ahead Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Roasted Chestnut Cornbread Dressing
Green Beans With Caramelized Onions
Roast Turkey With Mustard and Herb Olive Oil Rub
Butternut Squash Farinata
Cranberry Sauce With Orange Zest
Gravy
Walnut and Angostura Pie
Pumpkin Pudding
