All the Recipes You Need For a Festive Friendsgiving

Thanksgiving is the tastiest day of the year, so why celebrate it only once? Instead, consider hosting a Friendsgiving party, a delicious celebration of the season with your second family (your friends). It's up to you whether you treat it as a traditional dinner party where the host does the majority of the prep, or as a potluck. (Either way, the host should cook the turkey for practical reasons.) Keep reading for a suggested menu that emphasizes flavor over fuss and skews a bit less traditional.

It likely goes without saying, but be sure to keep the booze flowing, in the form of one of the suggested cocktails, celebratory sparkling wine, food-friendly Pinot Noir, your favorite beers, or a combination thereof.