21 Secrets From Giada De Laurentiis That'll Upgrade Your Cooking Game

One of the best ways to get schooled in Italian cooking (or cooking in general) is by watching Giada De Laurentiis. If you're a longtime fan, you've likely tried some of Giada's best recipes and picked up on some pro tips from the Rome-born guru (including the right way to prounce "spaghetti"). It's no surprise that the cookbook author and TV host has tricks up her sleeve to make pasta, waffles, and chicken parmesan even better. Keep reading for 20 secrets we've picked up on from Giada herself, and then check out even more cooking tips that'll upgrade your skillset.

Related: