22,000 Pounds of Beef Have Been Recalled Due to Possible E. Coli Contamination

Creation Gardens Inc. has issued an official recall on "approximately 22,832 pounds" of its ground beef products following potential E. coli contamination. Earlier this week, the Kentucky-based food distributor informed the US Department of Agriculture of positive test results for E. coli in its raw ground beef and beef primal cut products (like sirloin and rib-eye). The beef products from the company that are potentially affected were produced on May 31, June 1, and June 2, 2017.

If you have any ground beef or primal cut products with an establishment number of "EST. 7914" and you live in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, or Tennessee, the US Department of Agriculture strongly suggests it would be in your best interest to toss it out, or return it to your original place of purchase. For more information, the Department of Agriculture also offers a full and comprehensive list of beef products recalled by Creation Gardens Inc. on its website.