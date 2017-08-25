 Skip Nav
Baking
25 Cookies From Around the World
Food Video
3 Microwaveable Breakfast Mugs You Can Eat on the Go
Celebrity Chefs
12 Recipes You Can Make From Alton Brown's Latest Cookbook
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Candy Corn Shots, Anyone? Your Halloween Party Needs These Recipes!

Eating Halloween candy is fun and all, but drinking these sweet shots is an even better way to get the party started. Switch things up from the same-old Halloween cocktails this year and serve the most festive, individual-size shots made from some of your favorite Halloween candies like Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, and candy corn. While some people spend weeks working on their perfect Halloween costume, you and I both know the food and drinks are the most important parts of the holiday!

Related
23 Brilliant Ways to Use Up Your Candy Stash

Skittles Vodka Shots
Candy Corn Shots
Bloody Torture Pomegranate Vodka Shots
Sour Patch Kids Shots
Candy Corn Vodka Shots
Fireball Jell-O Shots With Buttercream Frosting
Swedish Fish Jell-O Shots
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween PartiesHalloween RecipesHalloween CocktailsParty PlanningRecipesAlcoholHalloween
Join The Conversation
Women
No Boys Allowed: 30+ Duo Costumes to Rock With Your BFF
by Macy Cate Williams
Disneyland Guardians of the Galaxy Ride at Halloween
Disney
by Brinton Parker
Wine Tips For Beginners
Party Planning
9 Crazy-Helpful Wine Tips to Make You Look Sommelier Smart
by Erin Cullum
Easy Spaghetti Squash Recipes
Cooking Basics
7 Ways to Make Spaghetti Squash That Doesn't Suck
by Erin Cullum
Harry Potter DIYs
Harry Potter
22 Easy Harry Potter DIYs That Even Muggles Can Make
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds