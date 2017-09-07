 Skip Nav
Food Video
Make This Fluffy Funfetti Cake in Just 5 Minutes!
Kitchen
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick
Original Recipes
Make This Oreo Cookie Dough in Just 5 Minutes!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Game-Day Instant Pot Recipes That Take the Stress Out of Entertaining

The Instant Pot seriously does it all. When it comes time to plan the most important part of a game-day party (the food, obviously), do yourself a favor and let your Instant Pot do its pressure-cooking magic. We're planning on making the following tacos, dips, pulled-pork sandwiches, and more game-day-approved recipes all season long.

Related
This Delicious Instant Pot Curry Recipe Is So Easy, You'll Want It Every Night

Instant Pot Beer-Barbecue Chicken
Instant Pot Taco Hummus
Instant Pot Meatballs
Instant Pot Barbacoa
Instant Pot Mexican Corn Dip
Instant Pot Mac and Cheese
Instant Pot Salsa Chicken Tacos
Instant Pot Carnitas
Instant Pot Pizza Pasta
Instant Pot Pulled Pork
Instant Pot Hummus With Chimichurri
Instant Pot Caribbean Jerk Pulled Pork
Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili
Instant Pot Salsa Verde Chicken
Instant Pot Candied Cajun Trail Mix
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Instant PotFall FoodGame DayGame Day EatsFast And EasyRecipesFall
Join The Conversation
Fast and Easy
22 Homemade Poke Bowls That Are Way Easier Than Rolling Sushi
by Erin Cullum
Vegetarian Carbonara Recipe
Fast and Easy
Vegetarian Carbonara Is Like Italian Mac and Cheese
by Anna Monette Roberts
Magnolia Bakery Recipes
Recipes
Re-Create These Magnolia Bakery Favorites at Home
by Anna Monette Roberts
Dump Cake Recipes
Fast and Easy
10 Dump Cake Recipes You Can Practically Bake in Your Sleep
by Erin Cullum
Greek Mac and Cheese With Meat
Greek
A 1-Dish Dinner That Combines Your Love of Mac and Cheese and Lasagna
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds