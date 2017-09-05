 Skip Nav
This Monkey Style In-N-Out Burger Will Turn You Into an Animal
How to Make Cinnamon Rolls in 30 Minutes Flat
20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts
21+ Korean-Inspired Recipes to Try This Year

These Korean recipes will convince you to skip the takeout menu and make your favorites at home. From slow-cooker Korean beef to easy bibimbap and plenty of recipes with gochujang — an unbeatable Korean chili paste — there's a recipe here that's sure to give you a serious craving for Korean food. You don't have to go out to get a taste of Korean cuisine, which is known for its perfect blend of spiciness and sweetness.

Kimchi Fried Rice
Bibimbap
Korean Tofu With Spicy Garlic Sauce
Slow-Cooker Korean Beef
Korean BBQ Rice Bowls
Korean Beef and Toasted Sesame Noodle Stir-Fry
Korean BBQ Tacos
Slow-Cooker Korean Sloppy Joes
Spicy Korean Pork Stir-Fry
Gochujang Spaghetti
Korean Beef Bowls
Spicy Korean Pork Tacos
Korean Meatball Rice Bowls With Kimchi Sour Cream
Korean BBQ Steal Bowls
Korean Shrimp Rice Bowls With Kimchi and Crunchy Noodles
Spicy Korean Clam Chowder
Cauliflower Rice With Kale and Kimchi
Korean Pineapple Pork Lettuce Wraps
Spicy Salmon Bibimbap
Korean BBQ Burrito
Fried Pork Dumplings and Kimchi Nachos
Korean BBQ Short Ribs
Korean Tuna and Stir-Fried Veggie Noodles
