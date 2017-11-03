Every Single Food-Lover's Gift From Oprah's Favorite Things — 31, to Be Exact!

This year's list of Oprah's favorite things has finally arrived! In addition to practical tech gifts, cozy gifts for the home, and plenty of affordable gifts under $50, there's a whole list of top-notch food gifts (both edible gifts and tools for the home cook), that the food-lover in your life would appreciate. Oprah has picked everything from homemade apple pies to pizza ovens, chai tea, knife sets, and more. Shop all 31 of Oprah's favorite food gifts now!