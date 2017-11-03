 Skip Nav
Every Single Food-Lover's Gift From Oprah's Favorite Things — 31, to Be Exact!

This year's list of Oprah's favorite things has finally arrived! In addition to practical tech gifts, cozy gifts for the home, and plenty of affordable gifts under $50, there's a whole list of top-notch food gifts (both edible gifts and tools for the home cook), that the food-lover in your life would appreciate. Oprah has picked everything from homemade apple pies to pizza ovens, chai tea, knife sets, and more. Shop all 31 of Oprah's favorite food gifts now!

Sabatino Truffles Seasoning Collection
$55
Maman's Holiday Trio Cookie Gift Box
$65
Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer
$160
Caroline's Cakes 7-Layer Bliss
$60
The Model Bakery English Muffin Set
$35
Mount Mansfield Maple Products Organic Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
$30
W& P Design Cheese Knife
$35
Taylor Weighing Bowl Digital Kitchen Scale
$50
Kerber's Farm Classic Apple Pie
$39
K+M Extravirgin Chocolate Four-Pack Gift Box
$50
Montes Doggett Server Tray
$88
Herbal Chai Collection
$79
Breville Panini Press
$80
Gourmia GSI180 Automatic Healthy Frozen Dessert Maker
$50
The Good Hurt Fuego: Hot Sauce Sampler
$35
Greenberg Smoked Turkey
$50
Katz's three-course dinner for four
$125
Clif Family Kitchen Seasonal Preserves Trio
$36
Chocolate Galapagos Holiday Gift Box
$60
Two Signature Chicken Pies From Centerville Pie Company
$110
Tuna Poke Meal Kit
$60
Josh Pond five pounds of organic wild blueberries
$70
Fleischer & Wolf Seville Series Cookware Set (10-Piece)
$400
Ninja Intelli-Sense Kitchen System with Auto-Spiralizer
$269
Cangshan 6-Piece German Steel Forged Knife Block Set
$176
Beatriz Ball Alegria Rectangular Tray with Handles
$52
BakerStone Original Pizza Oven Box Kit
$150
Honey-Can-Do Glass Herb Preserver
$30
Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus
$600
Ichendorf Tonda and Rings Cruet Set
$50
