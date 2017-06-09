Padma Lakshmi Teases the New Season of Top Chef With a Gorgeous Photo in Colorado

A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

Padma Lakshmi is gearing up for the new season of Top Chef in the best way possible: by enjoying all the foods — and views — that Colorado has to offer. The television host and author of Love, Loss, and What We Ate shared a photo of herself hanging out by a pool in a blue bikini at the Telluride Ski Resort during some down time in between filming. Not only does she look gorgeous, but she also got real about what it's like to film a food show for more than a month straight. "Week 5 of filming and hips getting rounder, thighs getting thicker...#topchefmemories #eatingmywaythroughcolorado," she captioned the photo.

Padma's photo serves as a reminder of how good we're anticipating season 15 of Top Chef to be as contestants explore the culinary scenes of Denver, Boulder, and Telluride. "Our new cheftestants will have an abundance of inspiration to pull from as they cook amid the awe-inspiring scenery and explore the bourgeoning culinary scenes from cities to mountain resorts," a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement. Padma is also preparing for this year's Aspen Food & Wine Festival, which will take place from June 16 through 18, and we can't wait to see even more of her breathtaking Colorado photos.