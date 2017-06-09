 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Padma Lakshmi Teases the New Season of Top Chef With a Gorgeous Photo in Colorado
Get the Dish
Every Bite Is a Party With These Confetti-Filled Truffles
Vegetarian
40 Killer Vegetarian Appetizers
Get the Dish
You Haven't Lived Until You've Tried These Oreo Pancakes

Padma Lakshmi Bikini Photo in Colorado 2017

Padma Lakshmi Teases the New Season of Top Chef With a Gorgeous Photo in Colorado

A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on

Padma Lakshmi is gearing up for the new season of Top Chef in the best way possible: by enjoying all the foods — and views — that Colorado has to offer. The television host and author of Love, Loss, and What We Ate shared a photo of herself hanging out by a pool in a blue bikini at the Telluride Ski Resort during some down time in between filming. Not only does she look gorgeous, but she also got real about what it's like to film a food show for more than a month straight. "Week 5 of filming and hips getting rounder, thighs getting thicker...#topchefmemories #eatingmywaythroughcolorado," she captioned the photo.

Padma's photo serves as a reminder of how good we're anticipating season 15 of Top Chef to be as contestants explore the culinary scenes of Denver, Boulder, and Telluride. "Our new cheftestants will have an abundance of inspiration to pull from as they cook amid the awe-inspiring scenery and explore the bourgeoning culinary scenes from cities to mountain resorts," a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement. Padma is also preparing for this year's Aspen Food & Wine Festival, which will take place from June 16 through 18, and we can't wait to see even more of her breathtaking Colorado photos.

Join the conversation
SwimwearPadma LakshmiFood NewsCelebrity ChefsTop Chef
Join The Conversation
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Best Ina Garten Chicken Recipes
Ina Garten
The 20 Best Ina Garten Chicken Recipes of All Time
by Erin Cullum
Jalapeno Roasted Chicken Recipe
Food Network
by Leo Danzig
Dole Whip Skull Souvenir Mug at Disney World
Walt Disney World
by Victoria Messina
Cauldron Cakes at Wizarding World of Harry Potter
Food News
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds