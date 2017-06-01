22 Homemade Poke Bowls That Are Way Easier Than Rolling Sushi

Poke bowls, a traditional Hawaiian seafood dish, have recently become mainstream, and it's easy to see why so many people love them. Not only are the vibrant bowls fun to look at, but they're also incredibly flavorful, filling, and easy to make (much easier than rolling sushi!). These 22 recipes prove that there's a poke bowl for everyone, whether you prefer tuna, salmon, tofu, or even vegetable "sushi." Get inspired to make your own poke bowl at home by bookmarking your favorite recipes ahead.



