You Can't Help but Gush at These Gourd-eous Pumpkin Cakes

When it comes to Fall treats, nothing quite beats the comforting welcome of pumpkin-flavored anything, and cakes are no exception. While this vegetable does have a good reputation for being healthy, we encourage you to indulge when it comes to using it to prepare desserts. Here, we've rounded up 17 comforting recipes, from fluffy bundt cakes with creamy icing to lighter spice cakes with little or no frosting, to help you embrace the season.

Easy Pumpkin Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting
Pumpkin Caramel Poke Cake
Layered Pumpkin Cake
Pumpkin Dump Cake
Pumpkin Layer Cake
Pumpkin Pound Cake With Sour Cream Chocolate Ganache
Salted Caramel Pumpkin Cake
Pumpkin Bars With Cream Cheese Frosting
Chocolate Pumpkin Pound Cake
Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Cake
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake
Butternut Pumpkin Spice Sheet Cake
Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake
Brown Butter Pumpkin Rum Cake
Pumpkin Spice Bundt Cake
Vegan Pumpkin Cake With Buttercream Frosting
Brown Butter Pumpkin Snack Cake
Halloween RecipesFall FoodPumpkinsRecipesFallHalloween
