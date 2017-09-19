Shake Up Snack Time With These 11 Roasted Chickpea Recipes

Chickpeas aren't just good for homemade hummus. They're also perfect for roasting and eating alone as a crunchy, satisfying snack. Instead of reaching for the bag of potato chips, grab a can of chickpeas from your pantry and roast them to golden perfection with the spices of your choosing, whether those are sweet or savory. From cinnamon sugar roasted chickpeas to parmesan garlic rosemary roasted chickpeas, these recipes have you covered and will satisfy all of your snack-time cravings.