 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Cake-Filled Kit Kat Bar!
Kitchen
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Shake Up Snack Time With These 11 Roasted Chickpea Recipes

Chickpeas aren't just good for homemade hummus. They're also perfect for roasting and eating alone as a crunchy, satisfying snack. Instead of reaching for the bag of potato chips, grab a can of chickpeas from your pantry and roast them to golden perfection with the spices of your choosing, whether those are sweet or savory. From cinnamon sugar roasted chickpeas to parmesan garlic rosemary roasted chickpeas, these recipes have you covered and will satisfy all of your snack-time cravings.

Related
Chickpeas Go Snackable in a Major Way
Ditch the Tub For Homemade Hummus
This Moroccan Carrot and Chickpea Salad Is Everything

Spicy Roasted Chickpeas
Roasted Honey Cinnamon Chickpeas
Mediterranean-Spiced Roasted Chickpeas
Cocoa Cinnamon Sugar
Ranch Roasted Chickpeas
Crispy Roasted Taco Chickpeas
Salt and Vinegar Roasted Chickpeas
Brown Sugar Chili Roasted Chickpeas
Crispy BBQ Roasted Chickpeas
Baked Rosemary Parmesan Chickpeas
Cayenne-Roasted Chickpeas With Cilantro
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesChickpeasRecipesSnacks
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends
by Michele Foley
Vegan Protein Pancakes
Healthy Recipes
by Jenny Sugar
Healthy Late-Night Snacks That Are Low in Calories
Healthy Living
12 Healthy Snacks That Are Perfect For the Midnight Munchies
by Leta Shy
Healthy Sweet Potato Salad Recipe
Healthy Recipes
This Sweet Potato Salad = The Perfect Weight-Loss Lunch
by Lizzie Fuhr
How to Make Flower Cake Decorations Out of Gummy Candy
Recipes
by Sara Cagle
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds