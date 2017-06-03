Get Excited: A Saved by the Bell Themed Diner Is Coming to LA!

TIME OUT, PREPPY!!! Incase you missed the announcement, Saved By The Max is headed to Bayside Los Angeles, CA. next! #SoExcited A post shared by Saved by the Max (@savedbythemax) on Jun 2, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

Saved by the Max diner is ready to take on Los Angeles, CA and be still your '90s loving heart! The popular Saved by the Bell-themed restaurant announced the news on its instagram page recently, writing, "The Max returns to Bayside! After a sold out year in Chicago, Saved By The Max is headed to Los Angeles, CA. next!" If you're like us, the high school sitcom was a Saturday morning staple in your household growing up, so it's perfectly OK to freak out over this news.

If you're wondering what you can expect when the epic diner arrives in the City of Angles, check out the throwback designs featured in the original Chicago location along with some of the fun meals inspired by the show, including "The AC Sliders", "The Mac and Screech", and "Tori's Fried Chicken".