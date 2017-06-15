 Skip Nav
Serve Yourself With This Easy Chocolate Chip Cookie For 1

I've tried to make those mug cakes more than I'd like to admit, and they disappoint every time. However, the perfect, easy-to-make, single-serve baked good is indeed out there. Izy Hossack changes the game in The Savvy Cook ($13) with this effortless, flawless dessert.

Notes

People need to stop with the mug cakes. They are rubbery and weird and, oh, often leak in the microwave. If you’re craving a chocolatey dessert just for yourself, try this. It’s easier to make (there’s no “half an egg” involved) and tastes much better. Eat it warm while it's still soft and melty.

Ingredients

  1. 1 tablespoon nut butter, such as cashew butter or peanut butter
  2. 1 1/2 teaspoons honey, or maple syrup or golden syrup
  3. Pinch of baking soda
  4. Splash of vanilla extract
  5. Pinch of salt (if nut butter is unsalted)
  6. 1 1/2 tablespoons ground almonds or ground almond alternative, or 1 teaspoon whole-wheat pastry flour
  7. 1 to 2 squares of dark chocolate, chopped into chunks
  1. Vegan: Use maple syrup or golden syrup. Make sure your chocolate is suitable for vegans.
  1. Gluten Free: Use ground almonds or ground almond alternative.

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  2. In a small, ovenproof bowl, mug, or ramekin (I use a 2 3/4-inch one), stir together the nut butter, honey or syrup, baking soda, vanilla, and salt, if using, until well combined. Mix in the ground almonds or alternative and top with the chocolate chunks.
  3. Stand the ovenproof bowl, mug, or ramekin on a baking sheet and bake in the oven for 6 to 8 minutes, until set around the edges but still soft in the middle. Eat while warm with a spoon.

Information

Category
Desserts, Cookies
Yield
Serves 1
Image Source: © Izy Hossack 2017
