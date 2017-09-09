 Skip Nav
Food Video
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
Healthy Recipes
Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Skillet Lasagnas (For When You Don't Want to Bother With the Casserole)

Lasagna on a weeknight? Sounds like a fat chance with all the parboiling, prep work, layering, and hour of baking involved. When time isn't on your side but you need that fix of lasagna noodles saturated in tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, consider these skillet recipes a satisfactory compromise.

Related
You Need These 23 Lasagna Recipes in Your Life Immediately

Easy Skillet Lasagna
30-Minute Skillet Lasagna
One-Pot Sausage-Mushroom Lasagna
Summer Vegetable Skillet Lasagna
Skillet Lasagna
Skinny Skillet Lasagna
Skillet Lasagna
Easy One-Pot Lasagna
Skillet Lasagna
1-Pan Skillet Lasagna
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
One-panFast And EasyLasagnaItalianDinnerPastaRecipes
Join The Conversation
Fast and Easy
by Erin Cullum
Dairy-Free Casseroles
Dinner
20 Dairy-Free Casseroles That Don't Rely on Cheese For Flavor
by Leo Danzig
Unicorn Magic Shell
Food Video
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
by Brandi Milloy
Halloween Recipes From Latina Bloggers
Recipes
by Macy Daniela Martin
Easy Summer Dinners
Fast and Easy
Eat Seasonally With These Easy Summer Dinners
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds