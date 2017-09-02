17 Chocolate Recipes You Don't Know Your Slow Cooker Can Make

 Skip Nav
"Chocolate" and "slow cooker" might not be two things you'd normally include in the same sentence, but these recipes will convince you otherwise. You'll be delighted to find out that your slow cooker can make perfectly chewy brownies, crunchy chocolate candy, and decadent hot chocolate. Chocolate-lovers, sit back and relax while your slow cooker does all the work, and prepare to find a favorite way to indulge your sweet tooth.

Slow-Cooker Chocolate Nut Clusters
Slow-Cooker Vegan Chocolate Bread Pudding
Slow-Cooker Individual Fudge Cakes
5-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Chocolate Bars
Slow-Cooker Caramel Peanut Butter Hot Fudge Cake
Slow-Cooker Chocolate Cherry Fondue
Slow-Cooker Chocolate Lava Cake
Slow-Cooker Brownies
Slow-Cooker Spiked Hot Chocolate With Cinnamon Whipped Cream
Slow-Cooker Gooey S'mores Candy
Slow-Cooker Triple Chocolate Salted Caramel Brownies
Slow-Cooker Chocolate Turtle Bread Pudding
Slow-Cooker Chocolate Trail Mix
Slow-Cooker Chocolate Candy
Slow-Cooker Peppermint Mocha Snugglers
Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate Brownies
Slow-Cooker Nutella Hot Chocolate
