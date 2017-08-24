A Slow-Cooker Recipe Even the Crockpot Ambivalent Will Love

The following post was originally featured on Alexandra's Kitchen and written by Alexandra Stafford, who is part of POPSUGAR Select Food.

In a recent Dinner, A Love Story post, Jenny Rosenstrach captured my exact experience and thoughts regarding Crock-Pot cooking. In sum, despite seeing the appeal, she has not had great success.

I have owned a Crock-Pot for 10 years — received one as a wedding gift — and every Winter, I break it out once, only to make something good but not great. Let's just say no recipe this past decade has left me drinking the Crock-Pot Kool-Aid.

Part of the issue for me is that often the recipes don't feel easier. If a recipe calls for browning meat in one pan, then finishing it in another, that means I have two pans to clean, not one. And I don't understand the Crock-Pot recipes that call for canned beans — isn't that the beauty of canned beans? That the long, slow cooking has already been done for you? I own a cookbook dedicated to Crock-Pot cooking, which includes a recipe for poached eggs, which, start to finish, take 45 minutes. Why?

But on Wednesday morning, inspired by Jenny's post, I followed her dump-it guide and filled my Crock-Pot with dried Greek gigante beans; half a can of plum tomatoes, which I crushed with my hands right into the pot; a bay leaf; pepper flakes; chicken stock (though I've since discovered water works just as well); diced pancetta; smashed garlic; chopped onions; thyme; and a drizzle of olive oil. I whisked the kids off to soccer tots then to the bagel shop, and when we returned three hours later, the house smelled as if I had been slaving away all morning.

Dried beans in the Crock-Pot — yes, of course! This is where the Crock-Pot really excels: no browning required. No measuring required. The Crock-Pot keeps the one-pot wonder simmering at the steadiest simmer, ensuring creamy, not mushy, beans. How nice to be able to leave the house while a machine works away. And to have the oven and stove top free should I feel like making bread or the children their favorite dinner.

The beans cooked all day — they needed eight hours in the pot — and when the dinner bell rang, I toasted bread, placed a slice in each of our bowls, and ladled the stewy white beans over the top. With a few cracks of pepper and shavings of parmesan, dinner was served.

Friends, don't take this as a brag — remember, this is my first slow-cooker success — but on Wednesday afternoon, during my sacred afternoon quiet time, when Wren naps and the two big kids are forbidden to speak to me, I kind of found myself twiddling my thumbs. I felt lost. I even broke my own quiet-time rule and invited the kids to make cookies with me. They were thrilled. Note to self: pay more attention to the children.

Wanting to continue this virtuous cycle, after dinner that same evening, I repeated the dump-it process. I've definitely drunk the Kool-Aid. Twiddling my thumbs is something I could get used to. I see a lot of beans in our near future.