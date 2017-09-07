This Star Wars-Themed Campbell's Soup May Make You Pant Like Darth Vader

Star Wars has revealed new products to celebrate the release of The Last Jedi, including these Campbell's chicken noodle soups, officially called "Shaped Pasta With Chicken in Chicken Broth." While the design of the cans may be enough to send you stocking up, the actual noodles in the soup are Star Wars-themed too. Sure, these may be intended for kids, but any lover of Star Wars and Campbell's chicken noodle will want to feed their fandom with these soups too. Take a look at the packaging and noodle shapes up close, and vote on your favorite. For me, it's BB-8 all the way!