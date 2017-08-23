8/23/17 8/23/17 POPSUGAR Food Cooking Basics Things to Cook in 2017 15 Things You Should Learn How to Cook in 2017 August 23, 2017 by Erin Cullum 471 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Sources: Love and Olive Oil, Pinch of Yum, Show Me the Yummy and Minimalist Baker New year, new you, new recipes, right? Give your go-to list of recipes a refresh in 2017 and try out the following 15 dishes you're guaranteed to love. Based on Pinterest's predicted food trends of 2017 and what we know everyone will be cooking this year, these are the things you should learn how to cook, from vegan "pulled pork" sandwiches to buddha bowls and more. You'll be seeing these trendy recipes everywhere, so you'll want to be a part of the conversation and try them out for yourself one by one. Sous Vide Salmon Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry Trust us — 2017 is the year of the sous vide, aka the machine that allows you to seal food in airtight plastic bags and cook it in a temperature-controlled water bath. Don't be freaked out; it's actually a lot easier (and tastier) than it sounds. Get the recipe: fast and easy sous vide salmon 1 / 15 2 Coconut Bacon Image Source: Inspiralized Turning coconut flakes into crunchy, smoky bacon is possible, and it's totally life changing. This vegan rendition of bacon just might become your favorite after you try it once. Get the recipe: cacio e pepe with coconut bacon 2 / 15 Story Continues Below 3 Spaghetti Squash Image Source: Cooking For Keeps Watching a yellow squash transform into spaghetti-like strands is pretty magical, so now's the time to try out this popular trend if you haven't yet. Get the recipe: Mexican spaghetti squash 3 / 15 4 Baked Veggie Chips Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts Basic roasted vegetables are out, and veggie "chips" are in. Learn how to thinly slice your favorite vegetables and coat them in olive oil, salt, and pepper, and bake them until they're crunchy and snackable. Get the recipe: baked kale and sweet potato chips 4 / 15 Story Continues Below 5 Sauerkraut Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts Don't be afraid of fermenting vegetables at home. The process is entirely worth it, and if you're a sauerkraut-lover, this recipe will be a game changer for you. Get the recipe: homemade sauerkraut 5 / 15 6 Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry Poke bowls were one of the hottest dining trends of the year, and they're not going to slow down in 2017. Learn how to master this picture-perfect bowl of marinated tuna, rice, scallions, avocado, and sesame seeds. Get the recipe: tuna poke bowl 6 / 15 Story Continues Below 7 1-Pot Pasta Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts Many recipes claim to be one-pot when they actually involve sautéing or mixing in separate pots and bowls. But finding an actual one-pot recipe, like this fettuccine alfredo that allows the pasta to cook in milk and chicken broth for flavor, will turn you into a believer. If you haven't yet tried a one-pot pasta dish, add this recipe to the top of your list of new things to try. Get the recipe: one-pot fettucine alfredo 7 / 15 8 Zoodles Image Source: Pinch of Yum Yes, zoodles had their moment in 2016, but they're still totally on trend and deserving of a spot in your kitchen. If you've yet to use a spiralizer, discover what all the hype is about by making this pasta substitute in the New Year. Get the recipe: comforting zoodles recipes 8 / 15 Story Continues Below 9 Paula Deen's Scrambled Eggs Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts It's fun to discover new techniques for scrambled eggs, and we have the perfect recipe for you to try out in 2017: Paula Deen's scrambled eggs. What makes hers different from the rest is that she scrambles the eggs directly into sautéed onions. "We can't operate without Vidalia onions out here," she told us in an interview. Paula also adds a splash of water instead of milk because water makes the eggs lighter and not as tough as ones with milk. Get the recipe: Paula Deen's scrambled eggs 9 / 15 10 Vegan "Pulled Pork" — aka Jackfruit Image Source: Minimalist Baker Be prepared to see this vegan version of "pulled pork" everywhere. The secret weapon is a fruit in the fig family called jackfruit that, when cooked with seasonings and BBQ sauce, seriously resembles shredded meat. Get the recipe: BBQ jackfruit sandwiches 10 / 15 Story Continues Below 11 Naan Pizza Image Source: Show Me the Yummy Naan bread is the new pizza dough. It's chewy, flavorful, and the perfect vessel for sauce and cheese. Get the recipe: chicken naan pizza 11 / 15 12 Empanadas Image Source: Little Ferraro Kitchen Step away from the frozen empanadas and learn to make your own this year. Making homemade dough and filling is the perfect weekend cooking project, and you'll have plenty leftover to reheat throughout the week for lunch or dinner. Get the recipe: brisket empanadas with passion fruit chimichurri 12 / 15 Story Continues Below 13 Purple Cauliflower Image Source: Inspiralized Purple foods are having a moment, especially purple cauliflower. While it doesn't really taste different from white cauliflower, it's undeniably more fun to cook with (and photograph!). Get the recipe: purple cauliflower with Thai green curry and carrot noodles 13 / 15 14 Octopus Image Source: A Cozy Kitchen People are getting out of their comfort zones and cooking octopus at home, and you can, too. You'll realize grilled octopus and calamari aren't just for restaurant menus and that octopus is just another fish you can prepare for yourself. Get the recipe: fried calamari with quick marinara 14 / 15 Story Continues Below 15 Buddha Bowls Image Source: Love and Olive Oil Buddha bowls are really just another name for a healthy bowl of grains, fresh vegetables, and various toppings, and they're becoming increasingly popular. If you find one recipe that you love, you can experiment with different variations that you'll likely add to your regular lunch rotation. Get the recipe: sesame sriracha buddha bowls with rice, tofu, and kale 15 / 15