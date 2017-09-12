 Skip Nav

Tyler Florence Onion Mashed Potatoes

Tyler Florence's Newest Technique For Mashed Potatoes Involves Something You'd Never Guess

A video posted by tylerflorence (@tylerflorence) on

Food Network chef Tyler Florence just shared yet another amazing way to make mashed potatoes. He previously revealed an incredible mashed potato hack, so we were ecstatic when we saw that he posted another recipe on Instagram, this time for roasted onion mashed potatoes.

In the short video, Tyler roasts potatoes, onion, and thyme in a foil packet. He takes the roasted onion and transfers it to a blender with milk. After pureeing the mixture and grating the potatoes (using a ricer), Tyler folds the two together with butter and chives.

The recipe comes from the first volume of Tyler's new cookbook series with Chatbooks, and features 25 original recipes for $16. There will be three more volumes in the future, one for each season, and the full set of cookbooks are available for $60.

These mashed potatoes look so delicious and easy to make, so we can't wait to try them out ourselves.

Related
Consider This Kale and White Bean Soup Your Dreary Day Dinner Prescription
You Will Never Look at Jalapeños the Same Way After Learning This Fact
This Ben & Jerry's Rumor Is About to Make Your Happy Hour Better

Shop Brands
Williams-Sonoma
Image Source: Getty / Phillip Chin
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Prep Tools Food Mill
$99.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools
Cooking How ToFood NewsFood NetworkPotatoesTyler FlorenceRecipesMashed Potatoes
Shop Story
Read Story
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Prep Tools Food Mill
from Williams-Sonoma
$99.95
Shop More
Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools SHOP MORE
Williams-Sonoma
Giada de Laurentiis Ravioli Stamp
from Williams-Sonoma
$19.95
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Stuffed Hamburger Press with Lifter
from Williams-Sonoma
$16.95$13.56
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Watermelon Popsicle Slicer
from Williams-Sonoma
$10
Williams-Sonoma
Zoku Slush and Shake Maker
from Williams-Sonoma
$19.95
Chef'N
Citrus Juicer
from Williams-Sonoma
$24.95
Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday
22 Avocado Gadgets and Trinkets For Your BFF Who Always Orders a Side of Guac
by Victoria Messina
Kitchen Equipment
All Healthy Chefs Have These Things in Their Kitchens
by Krista Jones
Father's Day
13 Thoughtful Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Appreciate
by Macy Cate Williams
Mother's Day
44 Pretty and Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Ideas
by Macy Cate Williams
Williams-Sonoma Cooking Tools AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
brittanypillard
1111lightlane
randigarrettdesign
jenwoodhouse
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds