Tyler Florence's Newest Technique For Mashed Potatoes Involves Something You'd Never Guess

Food Network chef Tyler Florence just shared yet another amazing way to make mashed potatoes. He previously revealed an incredible mashed potato hack, so we were ecstatic when we saw that he posted another recipe on Instagram, this time for roasted onion mashed potatoes.

In the short video, Tyler roasts potatoes, onion, and thyme in a foil packet. He takes the roasted onion and transfers it to a blender with milk. After pureeing the mixture and grating the potatoes (using a ricer), Tyler folds the two together with butter and chives.

The recipe comes from the first volume of Tyler's new cookbook series with Chatbooks, and features 25 original recipes for $16. There will be three more volumes in the future, one for each season, and the full set of cookbooks are available for $60.

These mashed potatoes look so delicious and easy to make, so we can't wait to try them out ourselves.

